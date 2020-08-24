Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and Scarlett Estevez, with Dennis Haysbert and Alexander Koch recurring in season five. The supernatural procedural centers on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) who abandoned his throne, retired to Los Angeles, opened up a nightclub, and started helping LAPD Detective Chloe Decker (German) solve cases. In the fifth season, Lucifer makes a tumultuous return to the land of the living in hopes of making things right with Chloe.



Lucifer has been renewed for a sixth and final season which will debut (TBD). Part two of season five debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

There’s no need to wonder about the fate of the Lucifer TV series. The streaming service has already renewed the series for a sixth and final season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lucifer cancellation or renewal news.



