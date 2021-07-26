Lucifer: Season Six; Netflix Reveals Final Season Release Date

Lucifer fans won’t have long to wait for the premiere of the sixth and final season of the supernatural series. Netflix has revealed that the show will return in September and released a trailer for the final season.

Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and Scarlett Estevez star in the supernatural detective series which follows the adventures of Lucifer Morningstar on Earth.

Netflix teased the following about the upcoming season of Lucifer:

“All bad things must come to an end. The final season of Lucifer premieres on Netflix September 10th.”

Check out the preview for Lucifer season six below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Lucifer? Will you be sad to see the series end (for a second time) on Netflix?