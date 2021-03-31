Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Lucifer: Season Six; Cast and Showrunners Film Final Episode of Netflix Series

by Regina Avalos,

Lucifer TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2020

Lucifer has now wrapped production on its sixth and final season. This news comes only a couple of days after the premiere date for season 5B was revealed by Netflix.

Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and Scarlett Estevez star in the series, and several members of the cast went to social media to talk about the wrap of filming for the Netflix series, which follows Lucifer (Ellis) as he lives his life on Earth.

Check out the posts from showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson and some of the cast below.

Lucifer will return with the second half of season five on May 28th on Netflix. A release date for the sixth and final season of 10 episodes has not been announced.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Lucifer? Will you be sad to see this devilish TV series end on Netflix?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Carol

One of the best shows ever. So sad to see such an icon ending.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x