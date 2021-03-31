Million Dollar Listing New York, Los Angeles: Bravo Series Returning for Summer

Million Dollar Listing fans need to get ready for a lot of new shows. Both Million Dollar Listing New York (season nine) and Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (season 13) are returning with new seasons this summer. Viewers will see how top-level real estate agents sell big properties on both coasts while dealing with the pandemic.

Female broker Kirsten Jordan is joining Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold, and Tyler Whitman on Million Dollar Listing: New York, and Eklund is returning for another season on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles with Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris, and David Parnes.

Bravo revealed more about the return of both shows in a press release.

“Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York is back for season nine with a supersized episode on Thursday, May 6 at 9PM ET/PT. Returning agents include: Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold, and Tyler Whitman. Newcomer Kirsten Jordan joins as the first female broker for this series. A top selling agent at her firm and mom to three young children, she’s competitive, tough, and ready to face any obstacle that stands in her way. Additionally, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 13 premieres later this summer as Fredrik Eklund joins the cast full time along with real estate moguls Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes. Coming up this season on Million Dollar Listing New York: This season, the agents face the New York City market in an unprecedented way. At the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis and facing looming uncertainties, the city is completely flipped upside down. The agents must work together to strategize their listings as city dwellers flee to more scenic locations and listing prices dramatically drop. Despite the real estate crisis, the agents list the iconic New York landmark Ansonia building and work with high-end clientele – Ali Forney Foundation, Kelly Bensimon and a luxury fashion designer. Ryan recently opened his own brokerage and finally became Serhant the CEO. Banking on the opportunistic market, he seizes the chance to form new relationships with developers, while also juggling to spend time at home with his wife and daughter, Zena, and finalizing construction on their dream home in Brooklyn. Fredrik attempts to adjust to bi-coastal life but with stay-at-home orders in place, he must innovate to keep up with his New York City listings. From afar, he faces the challenges of setting records in a discount climate and maintaining relationships with developers that question his understanding of the new market. Steve faces the pandemic head-on in the city with his girlfriend and baby girl, while renovating a new penthouse for his family. As the state of the city remains uncertain, he expands his territory and ventures Upstate where business is booming, with a little help from old friend Dorinda Medley. Tyler continues to climb his way to the top of the real estate game and is determined to make a name for himself. Unafraid of rivalry, he embraces a newfound confidence and forms a strong professional bond with Ryan while battling some of his other fellow agents. Newcomer Kirsten Jordan is a powerhouse broker with a portfolio of over half a billion dollars in luxury properties. Ready to make her mark and an athlete at heart, Kirsten approaches each of her listings like a competitive sport. Married to a savvy Italian developer and fluent in the language, Kirsten adds a unique flair to the group with her specialty in the Italian clientele of New York City.”

Check out a preview for the new season of Million Dollar Listings: New York below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Million Dollar Listing franchise on Bravo? Do you plan to watch the new seasons this summer?