Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 12 Premiere Date Revealed by Bravo

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is returning to Bravo for season 12, and the network has now revealed when new episodes will arrive. New episodes will start to air in May. For this season.

Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing New York will join Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes.

“This season, these top agents must think outside the box to generate interest and navigate an ever-changing market, dominated by unrealistic sellers and softening prices. Josh Flagg is willing to travel far and wide for a shot at a record-breaking sale, even if it means teaming up and road tripping with his mortal enemy…Josh Altman. It’s not all a buddy comedy as this duo ends up on opposite sides of the negotiating table. With his own flagship office in Beverly Hills, Josh Altman is expanding his business and his family, as he and Heather welcome a new baby. Josh isn’t afraid to go to extremes to stay at the top, whether it’s donning a knight costume or squaring off against his old friend Fredrik Eklund. With a 500-million-dollar portfolio in Malibu, Tracy climbs her way to the top of the real estate game. Tracy faces off with a demanding developer, co-lists a historic Hollywood party pad with Altman, and even travels to Arizona, but she faces her biggest real estate challenge yet when she puts her own Brentwood home on the market. James and David learn that the key to staying at the top of the real estate game is expanding their territory. They venture out to Pasadena to sell a mid-century gem, then to Santa Monica for a double lot, and finally list a 20-million-dollar East Coast traditional in a quiet celebrity enclave. James and David also take Tracy to task when they learn she might not have their back.”

Bravo revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

The series will premiere on Tuesday, May 5 at 10pm ET/PT. Check out a trailer for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles? Will you watch the new season?