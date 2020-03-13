Legacies: Season Two Ratings



While Legacies wasn’t one of The CW’s top shows last season, it still did well in the ratings. Will fans stick around for season two? Will Legacies be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A supernatural drama, the Legacies TV show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, with Matt Davis. A spin-off of The Originals (which is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries), this show is set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, a haven for supernatural beings to learn to control their impulses and abilities. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore — a dragon, a gargoyle, and the Headless Horseman. The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate. In season two, Hope tries to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season one of Legacies on The CW averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.01 million viewers.

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Legacies for a third season.