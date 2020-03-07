Will the team survive the eighth season of the Strike Back TV show on Cinemax? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Strike Back is cancelled or renewed for season nine (we already know this show’s ending). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Strike Back here.

A Cinemax action-adventure series, Strike Back stars Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber, Varada Sethu, Alec Secareanu, and Ivana Milicevic. The show follows the missions of Section 20, an elite, multi-national and covert special ops team. It spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity. The members — Novin (Sumarwata), Wyatt (MacPherson), Mac (Brown) and Chetri (Sethu) — are reunited by commanding officer Coltrane (Bamber) under the pretense of rescuing Dr. Helen McCluskey (Russell), a biochemist who’s been taken as a hostage in Kosovo by the Albanian mafia.





What do you think? Which season eight episodes of the Strike Back TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Strike Back should be revived for a ninth season on Cinemax? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.