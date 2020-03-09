Menu

Strike Back: Season Nine? Has the Cinemax Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Strike Back TV show on Cinemax: canceled? renewed for season 9?

(Cinemax)

The Television Vulture is watching the Strike Back TV show on CinemaxCan this truly be the final season? Has the Strike Back TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a ninth season on Cinemax? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Strike Back, season nine. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Airing on the Cinemax television network, Strike Back stars Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber, Varada Sethu, Alec Secareanu, and Ivana Milicevic. The show follows the missions of Section 20, an elite, multi-national and covert special ops team. It spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity. The members — Novin (Sumarwata), Wyatt (MacPherson), Mac (Brown) and Chetri (Sethu) — are reunited by commanding officer Coltrane (Bamber) under the pretense of rescuing Dr. Helen McCluskey (Russell), a biochemist who’s been taken as a hostage in Kosovo by the Albanian mafia.
 

The eighth season of Strike Back averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 58,000  viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 46% in viewership. Find out how Strike Back stacks up against other Cinemax TV shows.
 

Strike Back is ending so, there won’t be a ninth season. Will the series be revived for a second time? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

We already know that Strike Back is ending but, could there be a ninth season anyway? The show ended in 2014 after five seasons but was revived a couple of years later. Could that happen again? I doubt the show will soon but I believe that Strike Back will return once again someday. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Strike Back cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Strike Back TV show will be revived for a ninth season someday? Should Cinemax bring this TV series back?



Rose
Rose

Couldn’t care less!

Marisa
Marisa

I hope so I have watched all the strike back series

