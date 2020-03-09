Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Strike Back: Season Eight Ratings

Published:

Strike Back TV show on Cinemax: season 8 ratings

(Cinemax)

We don’t have to worry about Strike Back being cancelled this time around since its already been announced that season eight (including the prequel season) is the end. But, will it stick this time? Longtime viewers will remember that Strike Back was cancelled after six seasons in 2013 but was revived years later. Can it happen again? Will there be a ninth season someday? Stay tuned.

An action-adventure series, Strike Back stars Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber, Varada Sethu, Alec Secareanu, and Ivana Milicevic. The show follows the missions of Section 20, an elite, multi-national and covert special ops team. It spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity. The members — Novin (Sumarwata), Wyatt (MacPherson), Mac (Brown) and Chetri (Sethu) — are reunited by commanding officer Coltrane (Bamber) under the pretense of rescuing Dr. Helen McCluskey (Russell), a biochemist who’s been taken as a hostage in Kosovo by the Albanian mafia.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season seven of Strike Back on Cinemax averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 107,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the Strike Back TV series on Cinemax? Should it have been renewed for a ninth season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Bernadette Wlas Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bernadette Wlas
Reader
Bernadette Wlas

Love the show, intense, fast paced, current scenarios sprinkled with sharp humor. Casted well, locations awesome. Bring on #9

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 6:30 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz