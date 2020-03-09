Strike Back: Season Eight Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Strike Back being cancelled this time around since its already been announced that season eight (including the prequel season) is the end. But, will it stick this time? Longtime viewers will remember that Strike Back was cancelled after six seasons in 2013 but was revived years later. Can it happen again? Will there be a ninth season someday? Stay tuned.

An action-adventure series, Strike Back stars Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber, Varada Sethu, Alec Secareanu, and Ivana Milicevic. The show follows the missions of Section 20, an elite, multi-national and covert special ops team. It spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity. The members — Novin (Sumarwata), Wyatt (MacPherson), Mac (Brown) and Chetri (Sethu) — are reunited by commanding officer Coltrane (Bamber) under the pretense of rescuing Dr. Helen McCluskey (Russell), a biochemist who’s been taken as a hostage in Kosovo by the Albanian mafia.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of Strike Back on Cinemax averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 107,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Strike Back TV series on Cinemax? Should it have been renewed for a ninth season?