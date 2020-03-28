Killing Eve: Season Three Premiere Moved Up on BBC America and AMC

Killing Eve was set to return for its third season next month, but now the series is returning a bit earlier than originally planned to AMC and BBC America. The series is now returning a full two weeks early. The series was set to premiere on April 26. Now, fans can see season three of Killing Eve on April 12.

Check out the tweet announcing the change for the AMC series, which stars Sandra Oh, below.

Check out a poster for the new season of Killing Eve below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this drama?