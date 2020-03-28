Menu

A Million Little Things: Season Three? ABC Series Creator on Hopes for the Future

by Regina Avalos,

A Million Little Things TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Bettina Strauss)

A Million Little Things wrapped its second season on Thursday night, and the creator of the series is ready for season three. However, ABC has not yet renewed the series for a third season, and the finale did end with a major cliffhanger.

DJ Nash is hopeful that the series will return to ABC next fall though. He said the following in an interview with Deadline:

“I will tell you that the studio and the network have been so supportive of this show right from the beginning. They have let me and let us tell the stories exactly the way we want to tell them, they’ve just really been incredible partners. I had an alt ending for the show, and I was told to go with this one.”

The creator also teased what fans would see during a third season of A Million Little Things:

“What I will say is, it’s kind of similar to what we’re going through right now, this horrific thing that the world is going through right now. When we come out of it, we will have a different perspective on all of it, on life altogether. And I think our group of friends, after what they are going to endure with the way we ended Act Six of the finale for all of them, is they’re all going to come out of it with a perspective that is unlike anything they had before.”

The cast of the drama includes David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield.

What do you think? Do you want a third season of A Million Little Things?


Chris
Chris

First time viewer & I can’t believe that it won’t be renewed for a third season!! I mean the guy from Psyche & the Grimm !! Plus really great stories ? Wouldn’t be the first time a network missed the boat on a great show!!

March 28, 2020 1:30 pm
Barbara
Barbara

Yes…love this show & hope for renewal!

March 28, 2020 12:17 pm
Sue
Sue

I do hope this gets renewed..

March 28, 2020 11:23 am
