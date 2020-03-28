Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16; ABC Sets Early Finale, Leaves Four Episodes Unfilmed

The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital are taking an early break for season 16. After shutting down production for two weeks on the ABC drama, the powers that be have decided to end the season early instead of returning to film the final four episodes of the season.

“Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery.”

ABC revealed the following about the episode in a press release.

The episode is titled “Put on a Happy Face,” and it is set to on April 9. Grey’s Anatomy ending its season early does not have an impact on its sister series, Station 19. That series filmed all its episodes before the shut down, and it will end its season on May 14, per TV Line.

What do you think? Are you surprised that Grey’s Anatomy is moving to end its season early?