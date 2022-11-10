Network: ABC.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: September 26, 2018 — present.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Marie Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene, Tristan Byon, Chance Hurstfield, and Sam Huntington.

TV show description:

Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things, according to the premise of the A Million Little Things TV show from creator DJ Nash. The contemporary serial drama centers on a group of friends, who first came together in an apparently random way.

Set in Boston, the series opens with Eddie Saville (Giuntoli) planning to leave his wife, Katherine (Park), for his lover; Jon Dixon (Livingston) trying to close a deal; Gary Mendez (Roday) waiting to learn if his breast cancer has returned; and Rome Howard (Malco) in the process of killing himself by overdosing on prescription medication.

Gary interrupts Rome’s plans when he calls to inform him Jon has committed suicide. The show then flashes back to seemingly happier times, just a week prior, with the four guys at the Boston Bruins’ opening game. As the story unfolds, before, during, and after Jon’s funeral, we learn the guys aren’t old school chums. They met when they got stuck in an elevator, a decade prior.

As the talker of the group, Jon drew all the guys out of their shells, and after discovering their shared love of the Bruins, convinced them to go in on season tickets. Since their unusual beginning, Jon had been the gang’s heart and soul and had a profound effect on their lives. Now they must learn how to go on without him.

As everyone processes this loss, their grief intertwines with guilt. Feeling bitter, Gary, who just got involved with Maggie Bloom (Miller) from his cancer support group, suggests that their friendship, while long-lasting, is ultimately shallow and probably insignificant to their lives.

Eddie, who has told his friends that he’s in love with another woman and wants to divorce his wife, insists this is not true for him. As the other guys know, it is Jon who helped Eddie to get sober seven years ago, after the birth of his and Katherine’s son, Theo (Byon). What they don’t know, is that the woman Eddie’s in love with is Delilah Dixon (Szostak), Jon’s widow and the mother of his two children, Sophie (Greene) and Danny (Hurstfield).

When Rome reveals he was in the process of ending his own life when Gary called to tell him about Jon, the guys start to get to an honest place with each other. They have miles to go though, and they may not get there.

Meanwhile, Delilah has taken Rome’s wife, Regina (Moses), and Gary’s date, Maggie, to the restaurant space Jon secretly secured on Regina’s behalf, as part of his final deal. While she’s celebrating her husband’s generosity, on the inside Delilah is riddled with guilt and wonders if Jon knew about her affair with Eddie.

The restaurant space wasn’t the only thing Jon was keeping under wraps. His assistant, Ashley (Ochoa), is hiding the folder he left for Delilah and has deleted files labeled “Rutledge” from his office computer.

Despite their secrets and shame, there is a lot of love in this group of friends, but there’s sorrow too, as there was before Jon’s untimely passing. Although some have achieved professional and personal success, others are struggling, and in some way, they all feel stuck.

Will Jon’s death wake them up to the fact that they must truly start living? Can these friendships help them save them from themselves? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the A Million Little Things TV series? Should this ABC TV show be ending or were you hoping for a sixth season?