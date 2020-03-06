Menu

A Million Little Things: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

A MIllion Little Things TV show on ABC: season 2 viewer votes cancel or renew?)

(ABC/David Bukach)

Can these friends be there for each other when it counts during the second season of ABC’s A Million Little Things TV show? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like A Million Little Things is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season two episodes of A Million Little Things here.

An ABC extended family drama, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. As they each deal with their grief, they start making changes in their own lives and truly start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the A Million Little Things TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that A Million Little Things on ABC should be cancelled or renewed for a third season?



Nancy Najar
Reader
Nancy Najar

Please keep this series. I look forward to watching weekly and I hope you count for recording because that’s how I watch all my shows.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 7:40 am
Kara
Reader
Kara

This show is great. I love the characters and the twists. Please keep it going

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 11:00 am
clowney
Reader
clowney

Love this show and all the characters in it! So relatable! Please keep this show on ,bring many more seasons! I never miss an episode.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 20, 2020 6:26 am
Martha Baker
Reader
Martha Baker

Please keep this show on It is show I look forward to watching it The cast is amazing

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 16, 2020 10:05 am
Wendy
Reader
Wendy

Must renew this show!!!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 15, 2020 1:49 pm
Doxie
Reader
Doxie

I really enjoy this show. Very little sex. No violence, relates in real life on many issues. Nice entertainment. I hope you keep this one!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 12, 2020 6:52 pm
Lena Brandão
Reader
Lena Brandão

Please renew! Great serie. Thank you!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 4, 2020 3:47 pm
Kathleen
Reader
Kathleen

I just started watching this show and could not stop. I am searching and searching for a great series that doesn’t have violence and blood, etc.
Please renew! Thank you!

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
January 30, 2020 11:11 pm
1 2 3
