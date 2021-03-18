Network: BBC America.

Episodes: 32 (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: April 8, 2018 — present.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kirby Howell- Baptiste, Kim Bodnia, David Haig, Darren Boyd, Sean Delaney, and Owen McDonnell.

TV show description:

Based on the Villanelle series of novels from Luke Jennings, the Killing Eve TV show was developed for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who writes and executive produces the TV series.

The crime thriller centers on MI5 security officer Eve Polastri (Oh) and Villanelle (Comer), a capricious yet capable killer. Essentially a desk jockey, Eve yearns for the more challenging life of a spy. Meanwhile, Villanelle (Comer) revels in the high life made possible by her brutal, illicit career as an assassin.

Most days, Eve spends her time assigning protection to foreign visitors of interest, for their trips to London. Still, she dreams of working as a top-secret spy hunter. Despite her degree in criminal psychology and a career in risk assessment, she has lived a rather safe, sheltered life.

When Eve gets bored, she gets lazy, and boy is she bored. Although she and her husband, Niko (McDonnell) have a good marriage, her dissatisfaction with her life is growing. She started tracking a new, female assassin on her own. What will she do, now that their paths have crossed?

Villanelle, meanwhile, couldn’t look more innocent. Beneath her benign facade though, lies the heart of a ruthless killer. A true psychopath, Villanelle isn’t troubled by anything so trifling as a conscience.

Remarkable in her own right, Villanelle has a flare for the whimsical. She never shies from pushing things to the limit with her handler, Konstantin (Bodnia), either.

Once upon a time, she had nothing of her own. Now though, this beauty appreciates the finer things in life, and she wants to hold onto them if only she can keep her own weaknesses from tripping her up.

As Eve closes in on Villanelle’s true identity, she starts taking more risks. Will she catch this predator, or end up as her prey? Ultimately, who is the cat and who is the mouse? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #32

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Killing Eve TV series? Should this BBC America TV show be ending or renewed for a fifth season?