Airing on the The CW television network, the Legacies TV show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, Ben Levin, with Matthew Davis. A spin-off of The Originals (which is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries), this show is set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls, a haven for supernatural beings to learn to control their impulses and abilities. The ongoing story follows a new generation of supernatural students (like vampires, witches, and werewolves) as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts. They include Hope (Russell), Lizzie (Boyd) Josie (Bryant), MG (Fouse), Rafael (Smith), Kaleb (Lee), and Landon (Shahghasemi). In season three, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, she’s forced to fight fate itself.



The third season of Legacies averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 686,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership. Find out how Legacies stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



As of January 25, 2021, Legacies has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Legacies for season four? The network has been renewing almost their entire slate each year. While this show won’t last forever, I suspect that it’s far from over. I believe Legacies will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Legacies cancellation or renewal news.



