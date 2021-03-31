Special: Season Two; Netflix Teases Final Season Guest Stars

Special is coming to Netflix for its second and final season on May 20th and the streaming service has now revealed the guest stars set to appear in the show’s final episodes.

Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew, and Patrick Fabian star in the Special TV series, which is based on O’Connell’s memoirs. The series’ story begins with Ryan Hayes (O’Connell) getting an unpaid internship at the Eggwoke blog and hiding the fact that he has mild cerebral palsy by saying his physical challenges were caused by a car accident.

Viewers will see Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat), Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), Ana Ortiz (Love, Victor), Max Jenkins (Dead to Me), Lauren Weedman (Looking), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Harvey Street Kids) appear on season two of Special on Netflix.

