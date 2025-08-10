Will Trent: Season Four; Kevin Daniels Promoted to ABC Series Regular

Will Trent viewers will be seeing more of Kevin Daniels next season. According to Deadline, the actor has been promoted to a series regular for the fourth season, which is set for a midseason return. Daniels plays Atlanta police Detective Franklin Wilks in the series.

Inspired by Karin Slaughter’s books, the ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, and Gina Rodriguez.

It was also reported late last week by Deadline that Rodríguez has entered into a new multi-year first-look deal with 20th Television.

The premiere date for season four of Will Trent will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Do you plan to watch season four this spring?