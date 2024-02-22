Will Trent: Season Three — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has the Will Trent TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

A procedural drama series airing on the ABC television network, the Will Trent TV series stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn. The story follows Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A loner, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI and can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a traumatic childhood in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Despite his personal challenges, he’s determined to use his unique perspective to ensure no one is abandoned like he was. Angie Polaski (Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin) are detectives with the Atlanta Police Department but have very different backgrounds. Faith Mitchell (Richardson) is Will’s partner at the GBI and was born into a law enforcement family. Amanda Wagner (Sohn) is the head of the GBI and Will and Faith’s boss.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Will Trent averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.77 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 14% in the demo and up by 56% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Will Trent stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 22, 2024, Will Trent has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Will Trent for season three? In its freshman year, the series performed decently in a notoriously difficult timeslot for ABC, Tuesdays at 10 PM. Season two is kicking off on Tuesday nights, so Will Trent should have an easier time attracting viewers. The series is produced by ABC’s sister company, 20th Television, so I think the program’s likely to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Will Trent cancellation or renewal news.



