Tuesday TV Ratings: Will Trent, FBI, New Amsterdam, The Resident, The Winchesters

Will Trent TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 ratings — New episodes: The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, Will Trent, The Resident, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, and New AmsterdamReruns: America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, The Winchesters, Mysteries Decoded, and Fantasy Island.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Did anybody see those numbers coming from ABC’s lineup? I don’t think so!

