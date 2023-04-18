Menu

Will Trent: Season Two; ABC Drama Series Renewed for 2023-24

by Trevor Kimball,

Will Trent TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

A certain agent will be back on the case for the 2023-24 television season. ABC has renewed Will Trent for a second season. The first season of 13 episodes concludes on May 2nd.

A procedural drama series, the Will Trent TV show is based on the book series by Karin Slaughter and stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn. The story follows Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A loner, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI and can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a traumatic childhood in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Despite his personal challenges, he’s determined to use his unique perspective to ensure no one is abandoned like he was. Angie Polaski (Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin) are both detectives with the Atlanta Police Department but have very different backgrounds. Faith Mitchell (Richardson) is Will’s new partner at the GBI and was born into a law enforcement family. Amanda Wagner (Sohn) is the head of the GBI and Will and Faith’s boss.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Will Trent averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.12 million viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, the drama nearly doubles its total audience when delayed viewing is added in.

The renewal was confirmed by ABC today, via social media:

What do you think? Have you tuned in for the Will Trent TV show? Are you glad that ABC has renewed the drama for a second season? Were you expecting the series to be cancelled?

