Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Renewal; ABC Medical Drama Set for 2023-24 Return

The residents and the rest of the staff at a certain Seattle hospital will be back for the 2023-24 television season. Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 20th anniversary season on ABC, but will Ellen Pompeo be back?

A medical drama series, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Adelaide Kane. In season 19, recurring players include Jaicy Elliot, Scott Speedman, Kate Walsh, Debbie Allen, and Pompeo. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Season 19 sees new residents joining the staff as the residency program is reinstated.

Airing on Thursdays, the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.43 million viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the season picks up 60% more viewers in delayed viewing.

Season 20 will have a new showrunner. Meg Marinis will be at the helm, replacing Krista Vernoff, the current showrunner of Station 19 and Grey’s. Vernoff is stepping down from both posts.

According to Deadline, there is no deal in place for Pompeo to appear onscreen in season 20, but it’s likely that viewers will see her. Pompeo is one of the show’s executive producers and will continue to provide the show’s opening and closing narration.

The contracts for McKidd, Raver, Luddington, and Scorsone are up this season so they will have to sign new contracts if they return. The actors playing the new recruits are all expected to return.

What do you think? Have you been keeping up with the Grey’s Anatomy TV series? Are you glad that the series has been renewed for a 20th anniversary season?

