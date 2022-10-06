Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19; ABC Entertainment Exec on Changes to Medical Drama

Grey’s Anatomy is returning to ABC for its 19th season tonight, and there are big changes coming to the long-running medical drama. Five new interns are arriving at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital with Ellen Pompeo set to appear in only eight episodes of the series this season. The new arrivals are played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.

Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, and Anthony Hill also star in the medical drama with Kate Walsh set to return for another story arc this season.

With the limited on-screen involvement of Pompeo, some viewers have worried that this could mean the end of the ABC series. Simran Sethi, EVP, Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment, spoke about the show’s return and future, per Deadline:

“No decisions have been made at this time, but we hope to be in business with Shondaland for a really long time. And I think when you’re looking at this next season, I’m excited for this Thursday and for audiences to see this new class of interns, which does feel really reminiscent of nostalgic early Grey’s, but they’re absolutely their own characters. This is a show that is in its 19th season. It was a long time ago that we saw that first class of interns and the world has changed, the culture has changed. And I think that Krista [Vernoff], Shonda [Rhimes] and the team at Grey’s Anatomy has done an incredible job at creating a new class of interns that speaks to 2022, but also have the same hallmarks of those early years, which is that camaraderie, the pace, the energy of all that stress that those interns have.”

Pompeo doesn’t think her decreased involvement means the series is ending anytime soon. She said the following about the future of Grey’s Anatomy:

“[Grey’s is] still gonna be just fine without me — I’m still gonna do the voice-over. And I’ll be back at Grey’s for the finale, and we’ll see if we can keep it going, I’m going to always be a part of that show – I’m an exec producer on that show, I’ve spent two decades of my career on that show, it’s my heart and soul, and I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show’s on the air.”

What do you think? Do you think it is time for Grey’s Anatomy to end? Or, do you want the series to continue for season 20 and beyond?