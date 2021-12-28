Grey’s Anatomy: Sara Ramirez Open to a Return Visit to ABC Medical Drama

Grey’s Anatomy viewers witnessed the departure of Sara Ramirez at the end of season 12 following a decade on the drama. The actor recently spoke about their time of the series and noted that they are open to returning as her character, Dr. Callie Torres. Viewers recently saw the return of another former cast member, Kate Walsh, at the start of the current 18th season.

Ramirez said the following about the ABC medical drama, per People:

“Being part of the Shondaland family was one of the greatest honors of my life, one of the greatest privileges. It taught me so much, portraying a character that a lot of folks had not seen on TV including myself. I will always have a soft tender place in my heart for that work family and that role. It was the role of a lifetime. I wouldn’t be who I am today without the experience I had on Grey’s Anatomy and my heart is completely open to going back and checking in with Dr. Callie Torres. But that would only happen if the writers’ room and the story really organically led them to need a character like Callie to come back. They all know that I support them from afar and that I’m rooting for them.”

Ramirez currently appears as Che Diaz on the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That … on HBO Max.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on February 24th. The network is currently in talks to bring the series back for season 19.

What do you think? Would you like to see Ramirez return to Grey’s Anatomy at some point?