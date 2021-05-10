Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18; ABC Medical Series Renewed for 2021-22

ABC wants their top-rated drama series back for 2021-22. To no surprise, the network has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for an 18th season.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Jesse Williams, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Giacomo Gianniotti, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Greg Germann, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy averages a 1.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.30 million viewers in live+same day ratings. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership.

ABC has also renewed spin-off Station 19 for a fifth season on the network. Here are portions of the announcements:

“‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment. “[Showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television. We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.” “The writers, directors, casts and crews of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” said Vernoff. “Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away – particularly by our tireless crews – as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

