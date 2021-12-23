Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Renewal Talks Underway for ABC Series

Grey’s Anatomy is currently on its winter hiatus on ABC, but fans are wondering about the show’s future beyond the second half of season 18. Deadline reported that ABC is currently in talks to bring the show back for a 19th season.

The network is also working with Ellen Pompeo to bring her back for another season. She signed a one-year contract for season 18. However, the actress is looking to end her time with the series. The network has continued to push for more seasons because of the popularity of the series.

Pompeo said the following about the series, per TV Line:

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end. I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”

The ABC medical drama is number one in the demos for the network, and it is only topped by Station 19 in the viewer totals this season.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on February 24th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC? How many seasons more do you want of the series? Or, do you think it is time for the series to end?