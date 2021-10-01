Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Ratings

Last season, while Grey’s Anatomy remained ABC’s highest-rated series in the demo, sister series Station 19 had more viewers. Will Grey’s regain the top spot in viewers this season? Could it possibly be cancelled or, is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 19 (providing Ellen Pompeo wants to return)? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill. Recurring performers in season 18 include Kate Walsh, Alex Landi, Jaicy Elliot, Peter Gallagher, Zaiver Sinnett, Sylvia Kwan, Abigail Spencer, and Kate Burton. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

For comparisons: Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC averaged a 1.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.17 million viewers.

