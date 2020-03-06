Is the 16th season of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy TV show good for what ails you? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grey’s Anatomy is cancelled or renewed for season 17. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season 16 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy for us here.

An ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Giacomo Gianniotti, Greg Germann, Chris Carmack, and Jake Borelli. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington.





Grey's Anatomy on ABC has been renewed for a 17th season.