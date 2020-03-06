Is the 16th season of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy TV show good for what ails you? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grey’s Anatomy is cancelled or renewed for season 17. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season 16 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy for us here.
An ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Giacomo Gianniotti, Greg Germann, Chris Carmack, and Jake Borelli. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington.
What do you think? Which season 16 episodes of the Grey’s Anatomy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Grey’s Anatomy on ABC has been renewed for a 17th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
Absolutely love “Grey’s Anatomy’ been watching it for a long time just love all the characters
Please don’t ever take Grey’s away. Ever. I’ve been a big fan since the long ago beginning. It would be seriously sad if I didn’t have this show on my DVR. Thank you for keeping it on so long. 🙂
The direction this show has taken this year is depressing and disappointing. Every episode seems to get worse. Now we have ANOTHER new annoying doctor as chief of Pediatrics? Spare me — PLEASE!
Well I have been watching a long time, but it depends where it goes, if I will continue to watch and like it . Many shows ware out their tv life . They can no longer keep people engaged .
I have been a fan since the first episode. I will always be a fan even though thrust have covered every I’ll es and death. It was great seeing the show again. It has been a long summer without my favorite shows.