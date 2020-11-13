What new emergencies will appear in the 17th season of the Grey’s Anatomy TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grey’s Anatomy is cancelled or renewed for season 18. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 17th season episodes of Grey’s Anatomy here.

An ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Jesse Williams, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Giacomo Gianniotti, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Greg Germann, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.





What do you think? Which season 17 episodes of the Grey’s Anatomy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Grey’s Anatomy should be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.