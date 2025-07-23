The Voice: Season 29 Renewal, Coaches, and Special Format Set for NBC Series

The Voice will change things up next spring. NBC has renewed the series for season 29, which will air during midseason of the 2025-26 broadcast season.

Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend are returning as the panel for the special season, which will bring back former champions to battle it out to find out who is the best in The Voice: Battle of Champions.

NBC revealed the following about the special season:

“NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with an iconic coaching panel as fan-favorites Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine reclaim their red chairs for season 29, airing spring 2026. A “Voice” first, the upcoming spring cycle will be dubbed “The Voice: Battle of Champions,” marking a major revamp to the longstanding format and nodding to the powerhouse coaches who form the only panel in the show’s history comprised entirely of “Voice” winners. As Season 29 will coincide with NBC Sports’ “Legendary February,” the landmark season will be infused with fast-paced, competitive elements inspired by both, delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike. “Legendary February” refers to February 2026, when NBC Sports will present three of the biggest events in sports in one month – Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, and the NBA All-Star Game. Key updates to the format include the following: Four rounds, each featuring a distinct “Voice” first: Blinds: Coaches compete against each other in the “Triple Turn Competition” (vying for the most three-chair turns) with the winner gaining a special advantage in the next round.

Battles: The coach with the most three-chair turns automatically earns a “Super Steal” for the Battles. This coveted prize can only be used once and trumps any other coach’s attempt to steal, guaranteeing a win.

Knockouts: Each coach brings back two fan-favorite artists from their teams in previous seasons to compete in an “In-Season All-Star Competition.” All-stars represent their former coaches as they battle in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second finalist in the finale. For this special episode, coaches call upon original Voice coach CeeLo Green to sit in on the competition and determine the winner of each All-Star Showdown.

Semi-Final and Finale Week: Kicks off with a Top 9 Semi-final and culminates in the Top 4 Finale. For the first time in show history, a new voting block comprised of super fans and past “Voice” artists will have the opportunity to get in on the fun firsthand, experiencing the competition as part of the in-studio audience voting for their favorites in real time during the semi-finals and finale. Coaches enter the competition with 10 artists per team, raising the stakes higher than ever in this season’s Blind Auditions.

The Voice returns to NBC this fall with season 28. Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire are the coaches for the upcoming season.

What do you think? Are you excited about the special format of The Voice next spring?