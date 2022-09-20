The Voice: Season 22 Ratings (2022-23)

Though it’s no longer a blockbuster in the ratings, The Voice was still NBC‘s highest-rated rated show in the 18-48 demographic (admittedly, by a hair). Will the series continue to be a top draw for the peacock network? Is The Voice sure to be renewed for season 23, or could it possibly be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 22 and are joined by first-time coach Camila Cabello. She previously served as a battle advisor to Team Legend in 2021. This season’s battle advisors are Charlie Puth (Team Camila), Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Sean Paul (Team Gwen), and Jimmie Allen (Team Blake). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 48 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (12 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. In the end, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Mondays, season 21 of The Voice on NBC averaged a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.77 million viewers. On Tuesdays, the series averaged a 0.81 demo with 6.88 million.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



