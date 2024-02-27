The Voice: Season 26 — Has the NBC Singing Competition TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

For the first time, there are five judges. Has The Voice TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 26th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Voice, season 26. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A singing competition series airing on the NBC television network, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper return to coach in season 25 and are joined by country pop duo Dan + Shay. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.



Season 25 Ratings

The Monday episodes of the 25th season of The Voice average a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.33 million viewers. Compared to season 23, which aired in Spring 2023, that’s down by 6% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The Tuesday episodes of the 25th season of The Voice average a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to season 23, which aired in Spring 2023, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Voice stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 27, 2024, The Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a 26th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Voice for season 26? This unscripted series remains one of the network’s top-rated series, and it airs twice a week and(typically) twice a year to boot. I think it’s sure to be renewed, likely for two more cycles for the 2024-25 TV season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Voice cancellation or renewal news.



