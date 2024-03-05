So You Think You Can Dance: Season 19 — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

New dance challenges test contestants like never before. Has the So You Think You Can Dance TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is where to track the status of SYTYCD, season 19. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dance competition series airing on the FOX television network, the So You Think You Can Dance TV show is hosted by Cat Deeley, and the show’s judging panel comprises Maksim Chmerkovskiy, JoJo Siwa, and Allison Holker. Comfort Fedoke judged in the auditions. The program features highly skilled dancers between 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. Those selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in various styles, with new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Eliminations occur weekly, and by the end, only one dancer will be crowned the winner and awarded the $100,000 prize. Season 18 will also debut a documentary-style look at the contestants’ dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys.



Season 18 Ratings

The 18th season of So You Think You Can Dance averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.04 million viewers. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how SYTYCD stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 5, 2024, So You Think You Can Dance has not been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew SYTYCD for season 19? The show has become a staple for the network and this is an age where’s gotten a lot tougher to establish new shows. I don’t know if this series will return next year, but I have no doubt we’ll see another season at some point. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on So You Think You Can Dance cancellation or renewal news.



