So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17; Summer 2020 Edition of FOX Series Cancelled

So You Think You Can Dance will not be returning this summer. The series was set to return in February with a summer air date, but then COVID-19 hit. The virus has shut down production, and things are just barely returning to normal.
However, So You Think You Can Dance has a difficult format to film. With a live studio audience and large groups of dancers performing together or in pairs with others close by, it was difficult for the network to figure out a way to pull it off. This is not a permanent cancellation though. The series could return in summer 2021.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, FOX said the following about the decision to cancel this summer’s run of So You Think You Can Dance:
“Production on season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”
I am so so disappointed that this wonderful show has at the least been postponed due to the pandemic. I hope the show will return at a later date we really need some more beauty and a show that was built on compassion and cooperation. Thank god I had the foresight to record some of the more great dance duets from the pass. Fox Please bring it back ASAP. .