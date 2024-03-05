MasterChef Junior: Season 10 — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Chef Ramsay’s daughter has joined the judging panel this time around. Has the MasterChef Junior TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of MasterChef Junior, season 10. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A cooking competition TV series airing on the FOX television network, MasterChef Junior features home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 years vying for the title, trophy, and a $100,000 cash prize. Judges and mentors are chef Gordon Ramsay, his daughter Tilly Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez, and nutrition expert Daphne Oz. In season nine, the pint-sized contestants’ challenges include cooking for the Harlem Globetrotters, a magical experience at the legendary Magic Castle in Los Angeles, cooking with seaweed, and more.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of MasterChef Junior averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.61 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how MasterChef Junior stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 5, 2024, MasterChef Junior has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew MasterChef Junior for season 10? This show performs well for the network and is produced by the network’s Golden Boy, Chef Ramsay. I’m sure it will be renewed and wonder if Ramsay’s daughter will take over his role someday. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on MasterChef Junior cancellation or renewal news.



MasterChef Junior Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow MasterChef Junior‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the MasterChef Junior TV show will be renewed for a 10th season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series instead?