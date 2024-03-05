MasterChef Junior: Season Nine Viewer Votes

Menu

A fourth judge has been added for the ninth season of the MasterChef Junior TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like MasterChef Junior is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of MasterChef Junior here.

A FOX cooking competition TV series, MasterChef Junior features home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 years vying for the title, trophy, and a $100,000 cash prize. Judges and mentors are chef Gordon Ramsay, his daughter Tilly Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez, and nutrition expert Daphne Oz. In season nine, the pint-sized contestants’ challenges include cooking for the Harlem Globetrotters, a magical experience at the legendary Magic Castle in Los Angeles, cooking with seaweed, and more.

What do you think? Which season nine episodes of the MasterChef Junior TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think MasterChef Junior should be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on FOX?

