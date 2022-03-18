MasterChef Junior: Season Nine? Has the FOX Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, the MasterChef Junior TV show features home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 years, vying for the title, trophy, and a $100,000 cash prize. Judges and mentors are chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert Daphne Oz. In season eight, the pint-sized contestants cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track; welcome Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly, for a donut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode.



The eighth season of MasterChef Junior averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.68 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 47% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how MasterChef Junior stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of March 19, 2022, MasterChef Junior has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew MasterChef Junior for season nine? The series has been off the air since June 2019 and television viewership has changed a lot in that time as more people have moved to time-shifted viewing. The ratings have dropped but, I have no doubt that MasterChef Junior will be renewed for a ninth year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on MasterChef Junior cancellation or renewal news.



