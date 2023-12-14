MasterChef Junior: Season Nine of FOX Competition Series Gets 2024 Premiere Date (Watch)

MasterChef Junior fans will not have long to wait for the return of kid chefs to the kitchen. Season nine of the cooking competition series will arrive in March. Viewers saw kid chefs in the kitchen for the MasterChef Junior holiday special earlier this week.

Gordon Ramsay, his Daughter Tilly Ramsay, Daphne Oz, and Aarón Sánchez are returning to the series to judge and mentor the young chefs with one winning a $100,000 prize. FOX revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Gordon Ramsay’s popular, pint-sized cooking competition series MasterChef Junior returns to FOX on Monday, March 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) for its ninth season. This season, the judging panel welcomes Tilly Ramsay, who will join her father, award-winning chef, host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay. Acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy winning TV host Daphne Oz also return as judges. MasterChef Junior follows young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America’s next MasterChef Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money. MasterChef Junior is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.”

A preview for the new season is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX competition series? Will you watch season nine in March?