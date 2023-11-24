MasterChef Junior: FOX Previews Two-Night Home for the Holidays Special

MasterChef Junior is returning for the holiday. The two-night Home for the Holidays special will air in December, with Tilly Ramsay joining her dad, Gordon, to judge the nine contestants. Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz are also on the panel.

FOX revealed more about the holiday special in a press release.

“Meet the Nine Contestants of MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays: COLBIE

Age: 10

City: Bellingham, WA ELIJAH

Age: 9

City: Ellicott City, MD EMERSON

Age: 9

City: Cary, NC LANDON

Age: 9

City: Jacksonville, FL LORENZO

Age: 11

City: Miami, FL MINA

Age: 8

City: Spring, TX RAE

Age: 11

City: Oakville, TX XIAOWAN

Age: 8

City: Chino Hills, CA ZARAH

Age: 9

City: Upper Marlboro, MD MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays Airs Sunday, December 10 and Monday, December 11 at 8:00/7:00c on FOX, and next day on Hulu! About MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays: In this all-new two-night event, Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up seasonal delights themed to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and more. Judges Gordon Ramsay, his daughter Tilly Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz will crown a winner, who takes home the ultimate holiday gift: a $25,000 grand prize, a Viking Kitchen package and one-of-a-kind MasterChef snow globe trophy. And this holiday season, each junior chef will leave with a kitchen-related prize, including a Viking Kitchen package for the runner-up. MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays will spice up the season on Sunday, December 10 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Monday, December 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

The MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays preview is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of MasterChef Junior this holiday season?