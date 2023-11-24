UnPrisoned: Season Two; Onyx Collective Series Renewed on Hulu

UnPrisoned is sticking around. Hulu has renewed the series for a second season.

Starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, the series is inspired by the life of the show’s creator, Tracy McMillan. The series follows a woman whose life is turned upside down when her father is released from prison.

Hulu revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today, Onyx Collective and ABC Signature announced the season two renewal of the original dramedy series “UnPrisoned,” starring and executive produced by Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories. “UnPrisoned” debuted as Onyx Collective’s most-viewed premiere on Hulu and as the inaugural dramedy series for the brand. Inspired by creator Tracy McMillan’s life, the series follows a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist, social media influencer and single mom, Paige Alexander (Washington), whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad, Edwin Alexander (Lindo), gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. The series is executive produced by McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Washington alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC Signature. The story of “UnPrisoned” is the reality of millions of families who are affected by the criminal justice system in the United States. According to the ACLU, mass incarceration has grown 500% over the last 50 years, with over 2 million people in this country incarcerated today. With this series, McMillan creates flawed but lovable characters from a place of empathy, humor and soul to honor the families that mass incarceration affects most. All eight episodes of the first season of “UnPrisoned” are available to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

The premiere date for Unprisoned season two will be announced later.

