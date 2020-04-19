Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, Mrs. America stars Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Kayli Carter, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, Margo Martindale, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tracey Ullman, and Sarah Paulson. The show tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected backlash that was led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett), aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.” The story is told through the eyes of the women of the era – both Schlafly and second-wave feminists like Gloria Steinem (Byrne), Betty Friedan (Ullman), Shirley Chisholm (Aduba), Bella Abzug (Martindale), and Jill Ruckelshaus (Banks). The series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 1970s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Mrs. America appears to be a mini-series so it won’t be renewed for a second season. Could that change? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if Mrs. America will be cancelled or renewed for season two. The series has been promoted as a nine-episode mini-series so, unless FX and Hulu want to reverse course, there won’t be a second season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mrs. America cancellation or renewal news.



