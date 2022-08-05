Devil in the White City, The Other Black Girl: Hulu Announces Drama Series Orders

Hulu has announced that two new drama series have been ordered by the streaming service. Keanu Reeves is set to star in Devil in the White City, which is based on the novel by Erik Larson. It revolves around an infamous serial killer and a renowned architect at the end of the 19th century. The Other Black Girl follows an editorial assistant who is initially relieved when another black girl is hired at her company.

Hulu revealed more about both dramas in a press release.

“During its Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour today, Hulu Originals announced two additions to its slate of original programming including series orders for “Devil in the White City,” starring Keanu Reeves, and “The Other Black Girl.” “Devil in the White City” is based on the bestselling novel by Erik Larson, which tells the story of Dr. H. H. Holmes, a serial killer and the man behind the “Murder Castle” at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but brilliant architect who races to make his mark on the world. The series will be produced by Appian Way, Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Jennifer Davisson, and Stacey Sher. It will be written by Sam Shaw and directed by Todd Field. Keanu Reeves will executive producer and star. “The Other Black Girl,” which hails from Onyx Collective, is from Executive Producers Rashida Jones, Tara Duncan, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Danielle Henderson; and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. The series tells the story of Nella, an editorial assistant who is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company. “These two new series both speak to the kind of distinct storytelling with uniquely compelling characters and forward-thinking narratives we continue to aim for in all that we do,” said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Both were best-selling books that pierced the culture as they hit shelves, and we look forward to the honor of continuing to tell those stories on screen,” he continued. DEVIL IN THE WHITE CITY: · Studio: ABC Signature in Association with Paramount · Executive Producers: Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson (Appian Way), Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, Todd Field, Mark Lafferty, Keanu Reeves · Showrunner: Sam Shaw · Written by: Sam Shaw (Castle Rock) · Director: Todd Field · Talent: Keanu Reeves · Logline: Based on the epic bestseller by Erik Larson, “Devil in the White City” tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. THE OTHER BLACK GIRL: · Studio: Onyx Collective · Exec Producers: Rashida Jones, Tara Duncan, Temple Hill (Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey), Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Danielle Henderson · Showrunner: Danielle Henderson · Logline: Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.”

Additional casting and premiere dates will be announced at a future time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these new shows on Hulu?