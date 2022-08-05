Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Work Underway on Starz Prequel Series

Outlander fans may soon have another series to watch. Starz is currently developing a prequel series focusing on Jamie’s parents titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The series has not been officially ordered, but it seems likely with the popularity of Outlander on the cable network.

Starring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, Ed Speleers, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Colin McFarlane, Kyle Rees, Tim Downie, Caitlin O’Ryan, Billy Boyd, Jon Tarcy, Michael Xavier, Paul Gorman, Alistair Findlay, Bronwyn James, Chris Larkin, Ned Dennehy, Anna Burnett, and Chris Donald, the drama follows a time-traveling doctor named Claire (Balfe) and her 18th-century boyfriend, Jamie Fraser (Heughan). The series is based on the work of Diana Gabaldon, who is also working on a prequel novel covering Jamie’s parents.

Starz revealed more about the prequel in a press release.

“STARZ announced today it is in development on the highly-anticipated prequel to its worldwide hit series “Outlander” that will be titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” The writers’ room is underway on the drama that will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents. The series will be available across its international footprint on STARZ in Canada and STARZPLAY in Europe, Latin America and Brazil. “‘Outlander’ is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.” Matthew B. Roberts is writing “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. He is also the showrunner and executive producer for “Outlander” which is currently in production on its seventh season. In addition to Roberts, Maril Davis will also executive produce the prequel along with Ronald D. Moore, who developed “Outlander” for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce with Diana Gabaldon serving as a consulting producer. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Karen Bailey will oversee the prequel on behalf of STARZ. The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Gabaldon’s international bestselling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.”

A cast will be announced at a later date.

