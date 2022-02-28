Outlander: Prequel to Starz Series in the Works

Outlander is returning for its sixth season on Sunday and, per Variety, a possible prequel series is currently in development.

Starring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, Ed Speleers, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Colin McFarlane, Kyle Rees, Tim Downie, Caitlin O’Ryan, Billy Boyd, Jon Tarcy, Michael Xavier, Paul Gorman, Alistair Findlay, Bronwyn James, Chris Larkin, Ned Dennehy, Anna Burnett, and Chris Donald, Outlander follows a time-traveling doctor named Claire (Balfe) and her 18th-century boyfriend, Jamie Fraser (Heughan).

No details about the potential prequel series have been released, but Matthew B. Roberts – executive producer and showrunner of Outlander – is set to write and executive produce the prequel. A writers’ room is currently being assembled and work is expected to begin on the project in the upcoming weeks.

The Outlander TV series is based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon. In a recent Facebook post, Gabaldon noted that she continues to work on a prequel novel about Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, the parents of Jamie. Gabaldon previously published a prequel novella that focuses on a young Jamie and Ian Murray in 1740s France.

Outlander returns to Starz on March 6th. There are just eight episodes in season six but the show has already been renewed for a seventh season of 16 episodes. It’s not known yet if the drama has a future beyond that.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Outlander on Starz? Do you want to see a prequel to the drama?