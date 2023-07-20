Menu

The Other Black Girl: Hulu Reveals Premiere Date and First Photos for Drama from Onyx Collective

by Regina Avalos,

(Photo: Hulu)

The Other Black Girl is coming soon to Hulu, and the streaming service has released photos and announced a premiere date for the series. The ten episodes arrive on September 13th.

Starring Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais, the series is based on the novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, and it follows a young woman who is the only Black employee at her company.

Hulu revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.”

More photos from The Other Black Girl are below.

(Photo: Hulu)

(Photo: Hulu)

(Photo: Hulu)

(Photo: Hulu)

(Photo: Hulu)

(Photo: Hulu)

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this series?


