How I Met Your Father: Season Two; Hulu Reveals Neil Patrick Harris Return, Midseason Premiere Date

How I Met Your Father brings back a familiar face when the series airs its midseason finale next week. Neil Patrick Harris will reappear on the Hulu series as Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother. Harris appeared in the second season’s premiere. Season two will resume in May.

Starring Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Kim Cattrall, the series follows a young woman named Sophie (Duff) and her friends as they make their lives in Manhattan. The stories are told by a future version of Sophie (Cattrall) as she tells her son how she eventually met his father.

Hulu revealed the second half of season two’s premiere date in a press release.

The 2-episode mid-season finale of How I Met Your Father will stream on Hulu Tuesday, March 28th. Season two will continue with additional episodes on Tuesday, May 23rd with 1 new episode each Tuesday through the 2-episode season finale on Tuesday, July 11th. On Tuesday’s mid-season finale, Neil Patrick Harris will reprise his role as ‘Barney’. SYNOPSIS: In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. CAST: The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck CREDITS: “How I Met Your Father” is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pamela Fryman, Adam Londy and Suzy Mamann Greenberg. Hilary Duff serves as a producer. “How I Met Your Father” is a production of 20th Television.

