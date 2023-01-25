How I Met Your Father: Season Two; HIMYM Star to Make Multiple Appearances on Hulu Series

How I Met Your Father has returned for its second season on Hulu, and viewers are seeing another star of How I Met Your Mother on the comedy. SPOILER ALERT. Viewers saw Neil Patrick Harris appear in the season two premiere as Barney. Sophie (Hilary Duff) hit his car in an accident during the episode.

Harris is the second member of the original cast to appear in the sequel series. Colbie Smulders (above, right) appeared during season one. Barney will pop up in more episodes, but it was not revealed when.

Starring Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, the Hulu series follows Sophie as she goes through her journey to find the one.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, creators of How I Met Your Father, revealed more about the return of Barney in an interview with TV Line. Berger said the following:

“As soon as we started breaking our season, we all got very excited about the idea of having him return. Thankfully, his relationship with [HIMYM and HIMYF director/executive producer] Pamela Fryman is so phenomenal that she was able to reach out to him and get a very quick, ‘Let’s talk about it.’ We did a creative Zoom with him to talk about what we were thinking, and that was it. He was game, which was so incredible for us. It was the best way we could imagine coming back.”

Aptaker also spoke about having Barney return:

“Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes: You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they’ve landed and where they’re at, but it’s also about how they impact the How I Met Your Father story, and how they send one of our characters in a new, unexpected direction. Similar to Robin last year, we’ll learn some more about where Barney’s at, but it’ll also have a major impact on the trajectory, and main narrative, of our season.”

How I Met Your Father will continue to air its second season on Hulu.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Barney on How I Met Your Father?