Shrill: Hulu Star & Creators Talk Series Cancellation and What Season Four Might Have Been

Shrill ended its run on Friday, and those behind the Hulu series have talked about the show’s cancellation and what would have happened next if the comedy had been picked up for a fourth season.

Aidy Bryant, both star and co-creator of the Hulu series, said the following about Shrill’s cancellation, per Deadline:

“It was kind of a cool after-the-fact thing where we were like, “Okay, we have this footage. We have this story that we wrote potentially to go onward but now it’s ending and how can we try and make that satisfying through editing?” I think, very luckily, we’re super happy with it as an ending, and we really like how it landed in this more realistic place, as opposed to feeling like we had to tie it up in this perfect bow and give Annie this beautiful sunset. I just find it more realistic and authentic, like the work’s not over.”

As for a potential fourth season, Ali Rushfield, co-creator of Shrill, said the following:

“It would be more of Annie trying to deal with her having been canceled, that situation with the article that she wrote, and trying to just do what’s right after that. I guess seeing where her relationship with Will was going to go, if it was going to be long-term or if that was going to be it, and also seeing what happened with Fran and Em as well.”

Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, E.R. Fightmaster, and Patti Harrison also starred in the series, which is based on the book by Lindy West. All of season three is now available on Hulu.

What do you think? Did you watch Shrill on Hulu? Do you wish that there had been a fourth season?