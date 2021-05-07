Menu

Shrill: Season Four? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

The Television Vulture is watching the Shrill TV show on Hulu. Has Annie found happiness? Has the Shrill TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Hulu?  
 

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Shrill TV show stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, E.R. Fightmaster, and Patti Harrison. Based on the Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman book by Lindy West, the series follows Annie Easton (Bryant), a journalist who juggles bad boyfriends, sick parents, and a perfectionist boss. She’s an overweight young woman who feels a deep desire to change her life but, not her physique. The third and final season finds Annie energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?
 

Shrill has ended so there won’t be for a fourth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
We don’t have to wonder about the future of this show since Hulu has already announced that season three is the end. I’ll keep an eye out for any possible revival news. Subscribe for free alerts on Shrill cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Are you sorry that the Shrill TV show wasn’t renewed for a fourth season? Would you like to see it return on Hulu someday?




