Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Shrill: Season Three Viewer Votes

Published:

Shrill TV show on Hulu: canceled? renewed for season 4?

(Hulu)

Will there be a happy ending for Annie in the third season of the Shrill TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Shrill is cancelled or renewed for season four (in this case, we know season three is the end). Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Shrill here.

A Hulu comedy series, the Shrill TV show stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, E.R. Fightmaster, and Patti Harrison. Based on the Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman book by Lindy West, the series follows Annie Easton (Bryant), a journalist who juggles bad boyfriends, sick parents, and a perfectionist boss. She’s an overweight young woman who feels a deep desire to change her life but, not her physique. Season three finds Annie energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Shrill TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Shrill on Hulu should have been renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x